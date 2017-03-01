Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Kris Angstadt from Tiny House Building Company, LLC brought along a tiny house and gave Jessica Noll a tiny house tour. The Tiny House Building Company is located in Fredericksburg. For more information you can call 540-322-0355 or visit www.tinyhouseva.com. You can meet Kris and his team at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex from Friday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th. For more information you can call 804-709-9864 or visit www.richmondhomeandgarden.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME + GARDEN SHOW}

