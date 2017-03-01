Severe weather threat cancels after-school activities

RICHMOND, Va. – As a line of strong to severe thunderstorms track across the Commonwealth, several school systems have canceled afternoon and evening activities Wednesday.

So far those include Caroline County, Chesterfield County, Goochland County, Petersburg and Richmond schools. Additionally, officials with Amelia County schools said students will be released one-hour early starting at 2 p.m. with high school followed by the middle school and then elementary students.

Click here for a complete list of closings and delays.

IMPORTANT INFO FOR PARENTS & GUARDIANS: Due to inclement weather predictions, ALL RPS After-school activities have been CANCELLED. pic.twitter.com/1oEbVxLWwX — Richmond(VA) Schools (@RPS_Schools) March 1, 2017

From Caroline High School: Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, CCPS is cancelling all after… https://t.co/0hE9rj5vT4 — Caroline Schools (@carolineschools) March 1, 2017

