RICHMOND: Richmond Home & Garden Show is back March 3-5 at Richmond Raceway Complex with appearances by Kevin O’Connor, host of the PBS series This Old House, and Brent & Josh of Cooking Channel’s The Fabulous Beekman Boys, will be speaking about the latest in farm to table living.

The show also features more than 250 home improvement and gardening vendors, tiny homes, the pub sheds – enjoying a glass of wine, a Virginia-brewed beer or a tasty cocktail while you get outdoor entertaining inspiration. Proceeds benefit Wine for Cures. Presented by Virginia Custom Buildings. Plus all active and retired military and first responders receive free admission with valid ID on Hero Day Friday, March 3rd.

Show hours are Friday, 11 am – 8 pm, Saturday, 10am – 8 pm and Sunday, 10 a – 6 pm. Adult admission is $8 ($6 in advance online), senior tickets (60 and better) are $5, and attendees 12 and younger get free entry. For more information visit richmondhomeandgarden.com.