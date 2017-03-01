Driver was huffing before Chesterfield crash: Crime Insider sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man was huffing when he crashed his car into a tree, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Officers found an aerosol can under Brian Penny's shirt after the crash, the sources indicated.

Penny, 23, of Buck Rub Lane, was charged with reckless driving following Thursday morning's crash on Full Rack Drive.

When Penny feel asleep behind wheel, at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 23, his 2010 Nissan Altima crossed into the westbound lane and then struck a tree, police said.

Officers confirmed Penny fell asleep after using an inhalant.

Penny was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said based on the evidence collected at the scene, charges against Penny could be upgraded.

"If they have evidence he was huffing the aerosol, if they have the aerosol can, and especially if they do blood work and find it in his blood then I would expect they would change the charge," Stone said.

It is unclear when Penny is scheduled to appear in court.

