Try this “Warrior Workout”’



RICHMOND, Va. – The Fitness Warriors program is a local initiative that offers 40 free fitness classes every week throughout the Central Virginia area. Jacki Quinlan, Ricky Martin and Candace Benn showed our Bill Bevins how true warriors work out. Candace Benn teaches her FREE class “Candace’s Cardio Circuit” every Thursday from 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm at the Hopewell Community Center. For a complete class schedule list you can visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/program/keep-it-moving/fitness-warriors/

