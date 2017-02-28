Final $600 winner Walmart Wednesday on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Rowhomes in Museum District will have off-street parking, rooftop deck

Posted 10:22 am, February 28, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A cluster of new rowhouses planned just south of Scott’s Addition is about to start going vertical.

The Meridian, an eight-unit development at North Thompson Street and Cutshaw Avenue, is set to rise in March, said developer Carter Snipes, principal broker of Richmond-based Snipes Properties.

Plans call for each unit to total 1,800 square feet and include a rooftop deck, open floor plan and off-street parking. The units, priced between $450,000 and $500,000, are set to hit the market Tuesday.

Carter said the price point could attract potential homebuyers with access to amenities in nearby Scott’s Addition and the Museum District.

Construction on The Meridian, an eight-unit development at North Thompson Street and Cutshaw Avenue, is set to begin in March. (Rendering courtesy RenderSphere)

Construction on The Meridian, an eight-unit development at North Thompson Street and Cutshaw Avenue, is set to begin in March. (Rendering courtesy RenderSphere)

“There’s not a lot out there in the mid-$400,000 price point,” Snipes said. “Rents for a 1,800-square-foot apartment are about $1,800 to $1,900 a month … For about $2,200 a month you could own a single-family unit in The Meridian.”

Existing buildings fronting Cutshaw Avenue and a parking lot behind them will be demolished to make way for the development.

“We’re looking to start demoing the building next week,” Snipes said.

Snipes’ firm purchased the 0.34-acre parcel at 3412 Cutshaw Ave. two years ago for $390,000, according to city tax records. Plans for the development were approved by city council last year.

Snipes estimates the the project would cost $2.5 million. Financing is being provided by Village Bank. The units will be marketed and sold by Snipes Properties.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.