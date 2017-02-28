Jog With Your Dog

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you have two legs or four, the 15th Annual Dog Jog and 5K Run is sure to be a fun-filled day for all involved. Robin Robertson Starr, CEO of Richmond SPCA was here and brought Lucy, the SPCA Mascot to fill us in on the details for thus year’s event which takes place Saturday, March 25th at the Robin-Starr Humane Center on Hermitage Road in Richmond. CBS 6 Anchor and Virginia This Morning Host Greg McQuade will be the Emcee for the event. For more information, and to sign up, you can call 804-521-1318 or visit www.richmondspca.org/dogjog
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SPCA}
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SPCA}