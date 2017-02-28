HIV-positive man sentenced to 35 years for molesting child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – John Michael Abbrescia, 28, will spend 35 years in prison for repeatedly molesting a child under 13 years old.

Judge H. Thomas Padrick sentenced Abbrescia to 65 years with 30 years suspended, leaving 35 years to serve, affiliate WTKR reports.

In September 2016, Abbrescia pleaded guilty to several charges, including rape of a victim under age 13, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under age 13, two counts of forcible sodomy of victim under age 13, object sexual penetration of a victim under age 13 and three counts of custodial indecent liberties.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Abbrescia sexually abused a young child known to him on multiple occasions between August 1, 2014 and April 1, 2016.

The Commonwealth’s evidence states that Abbrescia forced the child to watch pornographic movies.

When Abbrescia found out the child told his or her guidance counselor about the abuse, he told the child to lie to investigators.

Abbrescia later provided a full confession to the abuse during an interview with detectives. He also revealed that he was HIV positive at the time.

Abbrescia’s DNA was found on the child’s bed, box spring and bedroom floor.

The 28-year-old is also a former sailor with the Navy, according to the Virginia Pilot. He was a petty officer second class who worked as an information systems technician.