Former student wrote in note to slashed professor: ‘I can’t get you out of my head’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The woman accused of stabbing a Reynolds Community College professor in his office last week was denied bond at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Brittany L. Burfield has been charged with slashing a 68-year-old professor in the back of the head with a box cutter, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Tuesday in court, a judge ordered that the 24-year-old be held without bond because the professor fears for his safety after the attack. CBS 6 is not released the name of the professor since he was the victim of a crime.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor confirms the professor gave his side of the story at Tuesday's hearing, which included a claim that Burfield wrote a note to him four years ago saying "I can't get you out of my head."

The professor says he was teaching Burfield at the J Sergeant Reynolds’ Parham campus around that time.

It's unclear at this time whether the two had any further contact, until the alleged attack.

Burfield was charged with one count of felony malicious wounding in relation to the attack.

You may remember, in one account of the story filed in a criminal complaint, Burfield walked into the office and the professor grabbed her buttock. When she tried getting away, he grabbed her and that's when she got the box cutter out of her purse and sliced his head.

It's not clear whose version of events the criminal complaint filed in court represented.

When Burfield left the office, she was quickly detained by faculty and later campus police, according to school officials.

Crime Insider sources confirm that the professor was released from the hospital last Friday and has been recovering.

Burfield is due back in court in mid-May. She's appealing Tuesday’s bond decision.