Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bryant & Stratton College wants to be your partner in building a successful future, but without a high school diploma or GED you can't take that next step in continuing your education. Campus Director Beth Murphy joined us in the studio to tell us more about Bryant & Stratton's Adult Online High School Diploma Program. For more information, and to learn more about all of the programs available, you can call 804-754-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}