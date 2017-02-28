Assisted living proprietors accused of exploiting adults with mental health issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is part 1 of a 2 part investigation by CBS 6 Investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sterile hallways, blank walls, and a nearly empty fridge all exemplify what Michael Heffernan’s home life has been like for the past several years: temporary.

“I did have a break down,” Heffernan said.

Heffernan is 23 years old and battles a variety of mental health issues.

He relies on a monthly disability check worth a little over $700.

“I was in the hospital over Christmas, December 20th I went in, and also on the 23rd,” Heffernan said.

While he is pleased with his current temporary housing at a Chester hotel being provided by a non-profit, he dreads what might be next after a previous experience living at a home on Richmond’s Northside in 2015.

“I really think it's shameful that it got to that point,” Heffernan said about the experience.

Heffernan said the man running the home, Claude White, gave him the impression the home would be an assisted living facility, so he started paying him for a bed.

“You were under the impression when you first went to live there that he was going to be providing food, counseling, and medication?” CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Heffernan.

“He would tell his clients including me that he would offer social work services and take care of people who have had medical problems,” Heffernan replied. “And said he'll provide food and housing and all this other stuff.”

Under state law, assisted living homes are required to be licensed with the Virginia Department of Social Services if more than three unrelated individuals lives there.

DSS requires them to provide three well-balanced meals a day to residents, ensure the health care needs of residents are met, and provide assistance securing mental health care services when needed.

But, Heffernan said White barely provided any of that to the residents.

“It was basically you're on your own,” Heffernan said.

Heffernan’s allegations can be found inside a report CBS 6’s Melissa Hipolit obtained from the City of Richmond’s Zoning Office.

It details an investigation conducted by the city’s CAPS Team into illegal assisted living facility schemes.

Don Andrews, who used to be a Zoning Officer with the city, worked on the report.

“The conditions are deplorable… these victims are voiceless, they might as well be children,” Andrews said.

“Financially it's very lucrative… One house could make $5,000 a month. Most of these proprietors have multiple operations going, so they have three houses, they could clear $15,000 a month on just three houses unlicensed,” Andrews said.

Andrews said White set up an unlicensed assisted living business called PATHS Consulting, and he opened two facilities.

“The conditions are deplorable… these victims are voiceless, they might as well be children." One was located on 4th Avenue and the other on T Street, according to Andrews and the zoning report.

The report shows the city believed White and others were financially exploiting mentally incapacitated adults and taking the money from their disability checks, but not providing them what they’re supposed to.

“The proprietor goes to hospitals, to discharge coordinators at hospitals and solicits the discharge coordinator for patients, psychiatric patients, that are candidates for assisted living,” Andrews said.

Heffernan lived at the 4th Avenue address.

“Do you think he was taking advantage of people that were mentally incapacitated?” Hipolit asked Heffernan.

“Yeah, I do,” Heffernan replied.

The zoning report shows the City of Richmond found residents there living in deplorable conditions.

“They're sleeping on mattresses on the floor, they don't have means to make or heat food, there's no food in the house, one home in particular was heated by a stove,” Andrews said about what he found.

Andrews said at one of the properties, a highly schizophrenic woman who received $1200 a month in government assistance ended up prostituting herself for food money.

“That $1,200 was not going in any form or fashion for food for that woman. It was only going into the proprietor's pocket,” Andrews said.

Andrews said squeezing so many psychiatric patients together and not properly providing them their medications leads to numerous mental health calls to police.

“One place had 300 calls in a year, two to three per day,” Andrews said.

The city ultimately condemned both the 4th Avenue and T Street properties, and turned over its investigation to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

They tell CBS 6 that their investigation is ongoing.

When we reached Claude White by phone, he declined an on camera interview, but said he didn't do anything illegal, and only ran a rooming house.

He called the city's investigation "fake."

