Virginia man accused of biting man’s face, using anti-Muslim slurs

MCLEAN, Va. – A Virginia man is facing bias-related charges after police said he bit another man’s face and used anti-Muslim slurs during an altercation last November.

Robin McGreer, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury in connection with the incident on November 27, 2016.

Investigators say their investigation revealed that McGreer approached a 31-year-old man in a Tysons Corner Center parking lot, started a conversation, and allegedly threatened him using racial insults.

That’s when police said an altercation occurred that let the victim with “a significant facial wound.”

Police said McGreer left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokeswoman Megan Hawkins said the delay between the incident and arrest was because of a thorough investigation.