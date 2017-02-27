Woman says she was victim of gas pump skimming at Chesterfield Wawa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A chesterfield woman is warning residents to double check their credit card and bank statements after she was nearly a victim of identity theft.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said everything started after gassing up at the Wawa located near the intersection of Hull Street and Bailey Bridge Roads.

The Chesterfield woman got gas at the Wawa at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Seconds later someone tried to use her information at the nearby Walmart at Chattanooga Plaza.

Her card was shut down immediately when the bank realized the two transactions were so close together.

But then Saturday someone in Indiana tried using her number again.

Chesterfield Police said they don't have any official skimming reports from the Wawa location.

The woman told Jon Burkett she only called police to give them a heads up because she was quick enough to shut the card down before losing any money.

Police are reminding residents to make sure they check card readers at the pump to make sure they haven't been tampered with.

