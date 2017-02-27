Robber to grandma: ‘I don’t want to kill you, give me the beer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A grandmother who had a young toddler with her was robbed outside a grocery store.

The woman, who is too scared to show her face or reveal her identity, was loading groceries into her car when she was robbed in the Food Lion parking lot.

She said the man who approached her struck up a conversational tone, first asking if the beer was for her husband – then he asked for change and then dollar bills.

None of which she had.

As she picked up her grand-daughter to her in her car seat, she said he pulled a knife on her.

"I don't want to kill you," she heard from the suspect. "Give me the beer.”

She told him to open the back door and grab it, which he did.

The last she saw of him and then he sprinted across the parking lot with 18 bottles of beer. He hopped into a tan Ford SUV and it drove away.

"It could have turned out a lot worse, thank God it didn't," she said.

Police said the suspect was filmed walking into the Food Lion and using one of the motorized carts to drive around the store.

About three minutes later, he walked out and confronted the victim.

The suspect is described as a black male, 17 to 20 years of age, 5'9" and about 190 pounds.

The grandmother and her granddaughter were not injured though the grandmother said she is still traumatized by the experience.

The Food Lion store manager reached out to her to make sure she was okay, and she said the crime won't keep her from shopping at the supermarket.

Police ask if you have any information about the robbery to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.