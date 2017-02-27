‘We got it for you:’ Returning travelers receive unexpected surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some Richmond Travelers received a big surprise Monday after returning home to Richmond International Airport (RIC).

CBS 6 wanted to give back to the community, so Rob Desir, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, paid for parking for multiple travelers at the Park N Go lot.

“I’m going to take care of your parking today. Is it alright if we do that?” asked Rob. “You see this card right here, you don’t even need that… we got it for you.”

“That’s awesome,” said one lady. “Thank you.”

“So, you’re total comes to $32.35, but I tell you what, we’re with CBS 6 and we’re going to take care of your parking today. It’s that okay?” asked Rob.

Oh yeah. That’s cool,” said another customer.

After meeting a family who are under the weather following a trip to Florida, Rob gave them a reason to feel a little better.

“You know what, since you had a bad time in Florida, we’re with CBS 6, we’re going to take care of this parking for you.”

After helping out several travelers, Rob Desir reminded them to give back to others.

“Just go ahead out and make sure you pay if forward to somebody else down the line,” said Rob.