Relax With Tai Chi

RICHMOND, Va. – The ancient art of Tai-Chi is practiced both for its defense training and its health benefits. Students from Chester Tai Chi classes joined us in the studio and showed us a series of movements and postures. They have classes on Mondays and Thursdays at Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd in Chester. The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield’s Adventures in Learning offer Tai Chi Classes for seniors in the winter, spring and summer. For a complete schedule you can visit http://shepcenter.org/

