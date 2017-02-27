× Police ask for help finding Northside woman who needs medication

RICHMOND, Va. – A Northside woman was last seen five days ago, and police are asking the public for help locating her.

Mary Rivers was last seen Feb. 22. Rivers, 61, was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black blouse and worn or stonewashed-colored blue jeans.

She suffers from several health conditions and has not taken her medications.

Rivers is a black woman with a dark complexion, 5’5” tall, with brown eyes and curly brown hair, and weighing approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone who sees Mary E. Rivers or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective David Burt at (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.