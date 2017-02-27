× Teens shot outside Newport News movie theater

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Four people were shot outside Paragon Theaters at the City Center of Oyster Point in Newport News early Monday morning. The call for a drive-by shooting came in just before 1 a.m., WTKR reported.

When police arrived they found two females and a male with gunshot wounds to their legs. A third female later showed up at the hospital with similar wounds.

The female shooting victims are 16, 19, and 22 years old. The male victim is 21 years old, police said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. None of the victims were cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.