Mardi Bras RVA collecting feminine items for women in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local organization is collecting feminine products and new under garments to help women who are less fortunate.

Into the Neighborhood is hosting Mardi Bras RVA for the third consecutive year.

The goal of the collection is to make feminine products accessible to women who are homeless, incarcerated or on a low or restricted income.

They are collecting feminine products like pads and tampons, but they are also looking for new bras and underwear.

New Bras – with and without wires (City Jail will not allow bras with under wires)

New Underwear – all sizes and kinds

Pads – all sizes and kinds (any size with wings are preferred)

Tampons – all sizes and kinds

The items will be distributed to local non-profits, ministries and organizations that serve women like:

Housing Families First, Family and Community Engagement Team of the Richmond City Public Schools, CARITAS, Richmond City Justice Center, Daily Planet, ACES, MCEF and more.

If you would like to make a donation to Mardi Bras RVA, you can drop off items at Into the Neighborhood’s space on the second floor All Souls Presbyterian Church.

The church is located 19 Overbrook Road in Richmond.

Into the Neighborhood is hosting a Mardi Bras RVA party Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.