Keyshia’s Deep Fried Pizza balls

RICHMOND, Va. – Recipe Developer and Cookbook Author Ms. Keyshia was back in the “Virginia This Morning” kitchen to roll up some Deep Fried Pizza Balls. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008099235390

The Dough:

1 pack active dry yeast

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 cup warm water (110 degrees f)

2 ¼ cups bread flour

2 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

In medium bowl dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand about 10 mins or until mixture is creamy.

Stir in flour, salt and oil. Mix on low with electric mixer until smooth. Let rest for about 5 mins. Knead on lightly floured surface. Let rest for about 10 mins. Enjoy

Pizza Balls:

Dough

12 pepperoni slices

12 cubed mozzarella cheese pieces

Vegetable oil

Grated parmesan cheese

Tomato sauce

Preheat fryer to 375 degrees F. Roll out dough about ½ inch thick. Break off about 2 inches of dough. Press a pepperoni slice and a piece of cheese into dough and form a ball. Carefully drop ball into fryer. Fry until golden brown. Repeat steps until all dough is used. Once done top with parmesan cheese and serve with tomato sauce(optional). Serves 12.

