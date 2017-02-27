× Cyber Security & Your Money

RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know that Smart phones and other electronic devices that can connect to the internet are vulnerable to being hacked of personal information? Money Expert JB Bryan, Chief Investment Officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. shared tips for protecting your money. JB offers free money seminars every Wednesday at noon and on select Saturday mornings at 10 am at her NEW office at 3900 Westerre Parkway Suite 300 in Richmond. Pre-Registration for the seminars is required. For more information you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com



