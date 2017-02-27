Chesterfield school bus involved in crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Broad Rock Boulevard and Walmsley Boulevard in south Richmond Monday morning. Police on scene told Claudia Rupcich two children and a driver were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No one on the bus suffered a serious injury, police said.

It was unclear how injured the person in the car that hit the bus was following the morning crash.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the crash left part of the school bus on top of the car.

Richmond Police on scene said a car made a right turn, crossed over the median, and struck the school bus which was stopped at a red light.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Charges are pending the result of that investigation.

A Chesterfield Schools spokesperson confirmed one of their school buses was involved in an incident. The school system has not yet said to which school the bus assigned.

