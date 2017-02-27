Author, restaurateur make donation to Petersburg Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An author and a restaurant owner made a big donation to the Petersrburg Fire Department Sunday at the Halligan Bar & Grill Sunday.

Michael Brigati, the author of Fire Thieves, and Shaw Gregory, the owner of the Halligans presented a check for $1,000 to Petersburg's fire captain.

The donation comes from a percentage of Brigati's book sales and sales at the bar.

The Petersburg Fire Department has been hit hard amid the city's $12 million budget deficit.

Last year more than 100 Petersburg first responders rallied to save their jobs.