PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – First responders are working a fatal crash in Prince George County Sunday night.

Crews said a tractor-trailer hauling pigs and a car collided on Route 10 near Lebanon Road.

Officials said the driver of the car died at the scene.

No additional details about the crash were available.

The crash closed Route 10 for a few hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.