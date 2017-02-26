4 displaced in Midlothian house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Fire crews said no one was injured after a home in Midlothian went up in flames Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of Marblethrope Road just before 5:55 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home’s first and second floors as well as the roof.

Photos captured by Dave Parrish show intense flames coming from the back of the home and the deck fully engulfed in flames.

"There were at least six trucks there in here minutes and they had the flames out in no time," Parrish said.

Fire officials said everyone made it out of the home safely.

Four people and a dog were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

