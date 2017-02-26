Suspects detained after 4 shots fired on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Five people were detained and banned from the campus of William & Mary after four shots were fired into the air there early Sunday morning.

Campus police were notified by Williamsburg Police about a short bursts of shots in the area of Stadium Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. Officials later determined that four shots were fired from a handgun into the air. Both departments responded and the suspects were immediately detained.

No additional shots were fired and there were no injuries or property damage.

Students were alerted to the incident just after 2 a.m. through the university’s RAVE emergency alert system. Police say the five suspects are not associated with the university and have been banned from all William & Mary owned, leased or controlled property.

There is currently no known motive for the incident.

The school’s police department is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them at 757-221-4596.