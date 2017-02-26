Briefly back to normal temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The strong cold front that brought severe storms to the area on Saturday has also brought much colder air. Lows Sunday morning dropped into the 30s, making it the coldest morning since February 18.

The normal low for this time of year is 32° and the normal high is 54°. Highs Sunday and lows Sunday night will be right around normal levels.

We will see another big warm-up this week. Highs will be near 60° Monday, near 70° Tuesday, and near 80° Wednesday (which could tie the record high of 80° from 1976).

Another strong cold front will pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and this will bring more colder air for the end of the week. Lows Saturday morning may be in the 20s area-wide.

That cold air will get pushed out later next weekend with highs back into the 60s Sunday into Monday.

