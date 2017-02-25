Slight risk of severe storms today

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will move through Virginia today and bring colder air back to the region. Ahead of the front, highs will get well into the 70s for most locations.

The front will cause scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, so not all areas will see rain today.

Based on the current speed of the cold front, here is the approximate timing of the potential storms:

Western Virginia: midday and very early afternoon

Central Virginia, including Richmond & the I-95 corridor: between Noon-5 p.m. (best window 1-4 p.m.)

Far eastern Virginia: 3-7 p.m.

Warm and somewhat humid air ahead of the front, combined with some dynamics in the atmosphere, will allow a few storms to become severe. Our viewing area is in a “slight risk” for severe weather.

The primary threat from the storms will be strong wind gusts. Some storms may also produce hail. With some wind shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia this evening, and it will be mostly clear and cooler the rest of the weekend. Download the CBS 6 Weather Authority App for the latest forecast, radar and watches/warnings.

