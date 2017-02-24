× Weekend Events: RVA International Film Festival & RVA Polar Plunge Fest

February 24 & 25

The RVA Black History Committee, chaired by Delegate Delores McQuinn and 7th District Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, with Project Give Back To The Community, for Richmond’s inaugural African-American History Heritage Celebration. This two-day, weekend event will address critical issues facing African-American’s today, as well as celebrate the achievements of local African-American unsung heroes. National Chair of the NAACP Roslyn Brock, is the keynote speaker for Friday’s kick-off event focusing on African-American health. Eight African-American leaders will be recognized at Saturday’s program for their exceptional service in the fields of Education, Health, Community Advocacy, Faith, Public Safety, and Youth Leadership. Honorees include: Dr. Yvonne Brandon; King Salim Kalfani; Creyona Macklin; Reverend Robert A. Winfree; Shaun Rivers and Kimberly Ketter; Lieutenant Michael Alston; and Shane Roberts. Events are – Friday, February 24, 5:30pm-7:30pm at the Royal Manchester Event Center, 1173 Wall Street and day, February 25 from 11:00am – Noon, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street. For more information call or email J.J. Minor, 677-7340 or email unitedasonecommunity2017@yahoo.com.

February 25

Grab your favorite costume and swim caps and get ready for the annual RVA Polar Plunge Fest presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia. The annual event attracts hundreds out to the Shops at Willow Lawn for a dip in the pool all to benefit Special Olympics Virginia 27,000 plus athletes with and without disabilities. Registration is still open, a $100 donation will get you a splash in the pool Saturday. The fest kicks off at noon and plunges will take place around 2pm right outside of Ducks Donuts at Willow Lawn. For more information visit www.polarplunge.com/richmond or call 804-726-3023. CBS 6 Nikki-Dee Ray will emcee the costume contest and Bill Bevins returns as host.

February 26

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center features an original exhibition of works by the late artist-scholar Murry DePillars will run through June 3. Murry DePillars: Double Vision is one of the many special events the museum is planning for Black History Month in February. An accomplished artist and dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts from 1976-1995, DePillars is known for his iconic paintings covering a broad history, spanning themes from ancestral Africa, the period of American slavery, and more recent historical events including the Civil Rights Movement, as well as contemporary cultural traditions. He was a longtime member of AfriCOBRA, an organization of black artists with a mission to explore and define the Black visual aesthetic. DePillars passed away in 2008. The Museum’s “Life, Love & Liberty: Virginia’s Impact on a Nation” events also include on Sunday, Feb. 26, a discussion with retired NASA mathematician Dr. Christine Darden, featured in “Hidden Figures” book. Featured in the New York Times bestselling book “Hidden Figures” about the black female mathematicians at NASA during the late 1950s and early 1960s, Dr. Christine Darden did groundbreaking sonic boom research that is still used today. She worked at NASA for nearly 40 years. Darden will be joined by Estelle Amy Smith in a discussion with Richmond Times-Dispatch journalist Michael Paul Williams. 3 p.m.; Free. People are encouraged to RSVP for the events at http://blackhistorymuseum.org/.

The Richmond Symphony presents Windborne’s Music of David Bowie Saturday, at 8pm Altria Theater. Featuring guest conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Tony Vincent from the second season of The Voice. Hear his iconic music like never before when the Richmond Symphony, joined by a full rock band, performs Windborne’s “Music of David Bowie. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at richmondsymphony.com or by calling 1.800.514.ETIX.

Virginia War Memorial A Tribute To Veterans of Color” African-American Military Veterans To Be Honored In Commemoration of Black History Month Saturday, at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Captain Howard L. Baugh, President of the Howard Baugh Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen in Petersburg, Va. Capt. Baugh is the son of the late Lieutenant Colonel Howard Baugh, Sr., a native of Petersburg and graduate of Virginia State University, who was one of the original members of the famous 99th Fighter Squadron that flew in the European Theater during World War II. The program will be held in Freedom Hall in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center at 621 South Belvidere Street in downtown Richmond. There is no admission charge and the public is encouraged to attend. The program will also include a panel discussion with African-American veterans who served in branches of the US Military in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Persian Gulf. At 12 noon, cadets from Richmond’s Franklin Military Academy will participate in a wreath presentation ceremony honoring African-American veterans in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory. For more information on “A Tribute to Veterans of Color” program, please call 804.786.2060 or visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

Join Dogtown Dance Theatre for their 6th annual Mardi Gras celebration and parade! Open to the Richmond community, Saturday. There will be a community parade around the Dogtown, around 3pm, SHOW and DANCE PARTY from 4PM – 8PM, the event will feature performances, live music, kids activities, face painting, mask-making and caricatures and food. Parade Route: Leaves 15th St. and Bainbridge headed West on 15th St. Turns right on Porter heading North. Turns right on 10th heading East. Turns right on Bainbridge heading South. Then returns to Dogtown Dance Theatre at 15th St.

Performers include: RVA Dance Collective, CLAVES UNIDOS, Studio 4 Dance Company, Pole Pressure, Electric Nomad Dance Studio, Ajna Tribal, Circular Expressions, Latin Vintage and live music by Happy Lucky Combo. Local brews from Legend Brewery and Cajun catering by Sophia’s International Cuisine will be served, Tickets for Children Ages 5-12 $5.00 ($6.17 w/service fee) and General $15.00 ($16.52 w/service fee). For details visit http://mardigrasrva.blogspot.com/.

February 27

The Richmond International Film Festival is the talk of the town with More than 150 films from over 35 countries to be screened over seven days plus 50 Local, National and International Music Showcases to Perform the excitement is building. The seven-day event kicks off cavalcade of more than 150 cutting edge award-winning films from six continents – from France to Brazil, Australia to Cuba – plus over 50 bands, panels, and daily events. The festival kicks off Monday, and ends Sunday, March 5th. The Richmond International Film and Music Fest is a competitive and spirited festival designed to entertain patrons as emerging, cutting edge artists are honored and to help cultivate Richmond as a main go to arts hub in the mid-Atlantic. The 2017 festival is sponsored by the Virginia Film Office, Swedish Match, PBS/WCVE, Sound of Music, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Broadberry, Bowtie Cinemas, Red Bull, CBS6, and others. Advance tickets go on sale through the RIFF website beginning January 28th. At that time, a full schedule of this year’s films and events can be viewed by visiting www.rvafilmfestival.com or http://rvafilmfestival.com/events/?mc_cid=50c008152a&mc_eid=1b0c06ccb5.