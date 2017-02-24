Sharing laughs with Shawn Wayans



RICHMOND, Va. – Actor and Comedian Shawn Wayan stopped by our LIVE show ahead of his weekend performances to fill us in on his latest projects. You can see Shawn on stage at the Richmond Funny Bone Club in Short Pump on Friday, February 24th at 7:30 pm and 10 pm and on Saturday, February 25th at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. for more information you can visit http://richmond.funnybone.com/