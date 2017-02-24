Saturday storms: timing and severe risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will move through Virginia during Saturday. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the 70s for the third day in a row.

The front will cause some thunderstorms during the afternoon, but since they will be scattered, not all areas will see them.

Based on the current forecast speed of the cold front, here is the approximate timing of the potential storms:

Western Virginia: midday and early afternoon

Central Virginia, including Richmond & the I-95 corridor: mid to late afternoon

Eastern Virginia: late afternoon into early evening

Most of the state is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. This means a few storms may get strong or severe.

Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Isolated storms may be strong or severe with high wind gusts and some hail. Due to some wind shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The tornado chance is very low, but not zero.

We will clear out by late Saturday evening, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and much cooler.

