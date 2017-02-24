

RICHMOND, Va. – Who says you can’t teach old dogs new tricks? Talented Bluegrass Quartet ‘Old Dogs New Tricks’ were back on our LIVE show to perform a few toe-tapping tunes for us and promoted the upcoming ‘8th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam!’ You can catch ‘Old Dogs New Tricks’ at 3:20 pm on the Ballroom Stage at the Richmond Bluegrass Jam on Saturday, March 11th at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen. Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will participate as Emcees for the event. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/OldDogsNewTricksBluegrassBand/ and http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com/