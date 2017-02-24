Church daycare worker arrested for pinching children

RICHMOND, Va. — A 50-year-old women was arrested for pinching children at the church daycare where she worked, according to Richmond Police.

Maria Lynn West, of Richmond, was charged with two counts of Simple Assault.

West was a daycare worker at All Saints Apostolic Church in South Richmond.

Her job status was unclear following her February 15 arrest.

A message left with church officials has not yet been returned.

The children involved in this incident were between the ages of three and five.

Anyone with additional information about this situation was asked to call Family Crimes Detective Janet Mills at 804-646-6734 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

