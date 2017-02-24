It’s time to Mangia!!

RICHMOND, Va. – Restauranteur and Celebrity Chef Kristi Ritchey joined us in the kitchen, along with guest Sous Chef Actor Shawn Wayans, and walked us through the steps of creating her Braised Beef Short Rib Raviolis with a Mascarpone Mushroom Sauce. You can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at Kristi’s family restaurant, Casa Italiana located at 8801 Three Chopt Rd in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.casaitalianarestaurant.com
