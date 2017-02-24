Gruesome details emerge in murder-suicide inside Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The peaceful sounds of Cynthia Schoonover’s Henrico neighborhood were interrupted Thursday afternoon by a 30-year-old woman Henrico Police said killed a man in his 60s before taking her own life.

Schoonover said Kimberlee Anne Wood, the suspect, lived on and off at her mother’s house in the neighborhood and was there earlier this week.

“The mom and the daughter were screaming at each other,” Schoonover said.

Schoonver said the police frequently visited the home.

“It didn’t bode well for our block to always have the police over there, and the fact that they were loud, noisy,” Schoonover said.

CBS 6 obtained a mugshot of Wood from a previous arrest.

Court records show Wood’s numerous run-ins with the police, including drug charges after officers found her driving under the influence with kids in her car last year.

And, a search warrant from last August, shows Henrico Police rescued Wood after she overdosed on crack cocaine and pills.

The overdose happened in the same house as the alleged murder-suicide.

“Oh my gosh, had no idea, no idea,” Schoonover said when informed that Wood had died.

Crime Insider sources said during the murder Wood mutilated 63-year-old Garland Lee Elgin’s genitals, before taking her own life.

“Yeah, ugh, she killed him, and then did that,” Schoonover said.

The bodies were found at a home located along the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive, near Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street.

Police said someone who was visiting a resident of the home discovered the bodies and called police around 2:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the two bodies with obvious signs of trauma.

Henrico Police have not yet released a motive or how the two knew each other at this time.

Thursday, friends of the Elgin told CBS 6 the two were friends, but called their relationship “tumultuous.”

