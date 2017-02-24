× Driver injured when her Buick slams through Orange Market

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – A woman was transported to the hospital after driving through the windows of a convenience store.

An adult female was pulling into the Orange Market when her vehicle, a Buick sedan, went through the front windows of the building and hit a support beam,” Chesterfield Police said.

Fire crews responded at 11:24 a.m. Friday to the 9500 block of Newbys Bridge Road to help.

The driver was transported to St. Francis Medical Center to be checked out.

No one inside the building was injured.