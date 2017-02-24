× Missing girl found in Pennsylvania; dad arrested

UPDATE: The child has been found. The father was arrested in Pennsylvania.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — An AMBER Alert was activated in Virginia for a missing Connecticut girl, believed to have been abducted by her father — who is wanted for killing the child’s mother. Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are looking for seven-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez.

She is described as a white/Hispanic girl who stands four-feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

“The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in Bridgeport,” police said. “The child is likely abducted by Oscar Hernandez. They may be traveling in a grey in color Hyundai Elantra, possibly traveling south.”

Hernandez is wanted for stabbing the child’s 26-year-old mother to death during a Friday morning domestic dispute, police said.. The mother’s female friend is in critical condition and in surgery after the double-stabbing, police said.

Oscar Hernandez is a Hispanic male, around 39 years old with short, brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. Police advise that nobody approach him but call 911.

Police are looking for a 2017 silver-colored Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut plates #AG91925, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone who sees the child was asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7671 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453