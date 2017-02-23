× Police investigate suspicious death in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Henrico home.

Police have classified the death as “suspicious.”

The home is located along the 5400 block of Westbourne Drive, near Libbie Avenue and West Broad Street.

Neighbors reported seeing multiple police cars on the street and crime scene tape around the home.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.