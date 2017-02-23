VCU downs St. Louis 64-50, Sadler set for another 500 run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's sportscast:

VCU got 17 points off the bench from Johnnie Williams and another double double from Justin Tillman in a 64-50 win over St. Louis. That's win number 100 for this year's senior Rams, the 8th straight class to reach the century win mark. It also keeps them tied atop the A-10 standings with Dayton

L.C. Bird boys beat Varina 62-50 behind 23 points from Pinky Wiley in the 5A East regional semifinals. Highland Springs dispatched L.C. Bird's girls 83-46 to win their semifinal and improve to 24-0 on the season.

Emporia's Elliott Sadler talks with Sean Robertson about returning to the Daytona 500 for the first time in 5 years this Sunday.