Juvenile in custody for allegedly making threats against New Kent schools

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile is in law enforcement custody after investigators say the suspect made threats against New Kent High and Middle Schools on social media Thursday afternoon.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office said they became aware of a threat against the schools at approximately 7:10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Investigators say the threats were sent via social media to a number of students indicating that they should not attend school tomorrow.

“The School Administration was made aware of the threats and the ongoing investigation,” the New Kent Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Investigators say they received many reports from concerned community members detailing the message they had received.

After their own investigation, the New Kent Sheriff’s Office identified the sender of the messages and took them into custody at approximately 8:12 p.m.

No information about the suspect have been released because the alleged offender is a juvenile.

“It is the belief of the Sheriff’s Office that the threat has been successfully addressed,” the Sheriff’s Office continued. “After consultation with the School Administration there will be an increased Sheriff’s Office presence at the schools tomorrow to provide a higher level of comfort and to address any additional information that may become available.”