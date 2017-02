Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An accident involving a car and a man walking along the road has closed lanes on Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) near Shoremeade Road in Chesterfield.

The man who was struck by a vehicle, at about 5 a.m. Thursday, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All east lanes of Route 10 were closed due to the crash.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.