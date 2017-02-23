Richmond man arrested for peeping Tom incidents on VCU Campus

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to multiple peeping Tom incidents on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

Richard T. Flowers II, 46, of Richmond, with three misdemeanor counts of peeping into a dwelling. Flowers was arrested early Thursday morning.

VCU Police said the peeping Tom incidents occurred on West Franklin Street in November 2016.

Investigators say they used VCU camera footage to connect Flowers to three different peeping incidents on Nov. 1, Nov. 4 and Nov. 9.

In each incident, police say an unknown male looked through a window at a residence on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street.

Flowers has been transported to the Richmond City Justice Center.

Anyone with information pertaining to these (or other) crimes can contact the VCUPD non-emergency line 24/7 at (804) 828-1196. VCU students, faculty and staff can download the LiveSafe safety app for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.