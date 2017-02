Enter now for your chance to win two FREE passes to the Richmond International Film Festival featuring 150 films and 50 bands Monday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 5.

To enter, just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners over the next few days.

List of Winners

Friday–?????

Saturday–?????

Sunday–?????

Monday–?????

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the Richmond International Film Festival.