Missing teen Makayla found safe and unharmed

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Makayla Mattei, 15, who was reported missing February 20 was located safe and unharmed near Harrisonburg, according to Prince William police.

"Makayla was found in the company of Meiti Metsla, 21, who has since been arrested for a Prince William County police felony charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children," a police spokesman said. "During the investigation into Makayla’s disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Meiti Metsla."

Police are working to reunite Makayla with her family.