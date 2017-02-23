More $600 winners announced this week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Man found stabbed 3 times in Lakeside

Posted 6:53 am, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:54AM, February 23, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Lakeside.

A man in his 40's was found stabbed three times on Kent Street, off Lakeside Avenue, at about 11:15 Wednesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Police have not yet released information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police have not yet said if officers were looking for a suspect in this case.

Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.