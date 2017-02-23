Man found stabbed 3 times in Lakeside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Lakeside.

A man in his 40's was found stabbed three times on Kent Street, off Lakeside Avenue, at about 11:15 Wednesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening.

Police have not yet released information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police have not yet said if officers were looking for a suspect in this case.

