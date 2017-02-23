Midlothian man refuses to leave home after making tomahawk threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are involved in a standoff with a Midlothian man who is refusing to come out of his home, according to Crime Insider sources and neighbors on Leiden Lane in Chesterfield.

Police were called at about 9 a.m. when the man threatened another man with what looked like a tomahawk.

"When I parked, he threatened me with the tomahawk saying I did not belong there and I was gonna be sorry I ever drove there," the threatened man, who asked his name not be published, said. "I called police. While on the phone, he came out saying more stuff. When police arrived, he threw the tomahawk and ran inside and wouldn't come out."

Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Peter Cimbal said the man was armed with a knife.

He said the man has stopped communicating with police, however officers can still see him inside the home.

Neighbors said the man suffers from mental health issues and police have been called to the home before.

Lieutenant Cimbal said there is no threat to the neighborhood at this time.

Leiden Lane is off North Bailey Bridge Road, near Hull Street Road.

