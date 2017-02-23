Florida man claims his dog shot sleeping girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- A Florida man told police that his dog was responsible for shooting his girlfriend while she was sleeping on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Brian Murphy said he brought his dog, Diesel, into his bedroom after a late night walk.

That's when he said he saw a flash and heard a bang.

He later told detectives he believed Diesel jumped onto his night stand, where his gun was sitting, and caused it to go off.

Murphy's girlfriend, Summer Miracle, was shot in the leg. She is expected to be OK.

Miracle told police she was asleep when it happened and she doesn't know what exactly happened.

WFOX said they reached out to Murphy and Miracle about the incident, but they did not want to comment on the shooting.