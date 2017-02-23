Family-Match is a game changer for the adoption process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There’s a program being developed that will revolutionize the way children in state care are matched with adoptive and foster families. Family-Match is a new data driven network that uses markers of compatibility to match children with families. Connecting Hearts in Virginia Founder Debbie Johnston and Family-Coordinator Autumn Zaborowski joined us during our LIVE show to share more about the innovative program. To learn more about Connecting Hearts you can call 804-308-5946 or visit http://www.connectingheartsva.org. For more information on Family-Match visit http://www.Family-Match.org or email azaborowski@connectingheartsva.org

{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS IN VIRGINIA}