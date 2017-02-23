× Ellwood Thompson’s falls for phishing scam

RICHMOND, Va. – Employees at Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market were notified that the business was recently phished, and private information compromised.

A spokesman for the company said that as soon as they became aware of the issue, employees and legal counsel were notified.

A former employee who wished not to be identified claimed that a scammer was able to get W2 information by posing as the owner of the store.

“We immediately notified the proper authorities, and are holding storewide meetings to inform our staff and address questions regarding the incident,” said Director of Operations, Bart Yablonsky.

Ellwood Thompson’s said that they are providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for one year to all current and former employees affected by the breach.

Their full statement is below. Coming up at 6 p.m., CBS 6 spoke with a former employee and with experts about what steps affected employees could take to protect themselves.

Ellwood Thompson’s recently fell victim to a phishing scam that resulted in the inadvertent disclosure of internal personnel information. As a small, locally owned and independently operated business, we are committed to our employees and our customers. The moment we became aware of this issue, we immediately notified affected employees and legal counsel, and began working with all parties to respond to this incident. We immediately notified the proper authorities, and are holding storewide meetings to inform our staff and address questions regarding the incident. Ellwood Thompson’s is taking every appropriate action to resolve this incident as quickly as possible. In addition, we are providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for one year to all current and former employees affected by this breach. Ellwood Thompson’s is deeply committed to our employees. Accordingly, we recently became a Benefit Corp., joining a small group of companies leading the way to hold for-profit corporations accountable to social consciousness and environmental responsibility. This is a legal designation that enables mission-driven companies like Ellwood’s to stay mission driven and do it’s best to serve genuine human needs. In recent years, we also have introduced a higher minimum wage, free health insurance, a profit-sharing program, a 401K plan and maintain a positive work environment to better serve our employees and customers. We have no reason to believe any customer information has been breached.