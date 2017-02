RICHMOND, Va. – Financial Consultant Jenee’ Murphy from Hand in Hand Investment Solutions, LLC. shared helpful tips on how to assess your savings plan and shared strategies for how to grow your savings account. Jenee’ is hosting the “Assess Your Savings Plan” Workshop Saturday, February 25th at the Varina Library on New Market Rd. starting at 9am. The workshop is FREE, but pre-registration is required. For more information you can visit http://www.handinhandinvestmentsolutions.com/